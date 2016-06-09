Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,880-1,210 0,871-1,234 0,865-1,190 0,860-1,208 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,225 1,950 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,890 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 651 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 681 678 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,633 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,643 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,010 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.