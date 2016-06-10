Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,850-1,200 03,500 0,865-1,210 Gondal 07,500 860-1,219 07,000 875-1,212 Jasdan 0,500 850-1,175 0,500 840-1,165 Jamnagar 03,500 861-1,223 03,000 875-1,200 Junagadh 04,500 840-1,215 05,000 846-1,211 Keshod 03,000 890-1,224 03,000 875-1,217 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,870-1,200 0,880-1,210 0,850-1,180 0,865-1,190 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,525 1,175-1,480 1,115-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,640 1,750-2,300 1,770-2,389 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,555-0,616 0,561-0,615 Rapeseeds 020 670-780 680-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,245 1,950 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 651 651 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 681 681 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,628 0,630 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,638 0,640 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed