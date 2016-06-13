Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 13 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,875-1,215 0,870-1,200 0,865-1,200 0,850-1,180 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,390-1,395 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,405-1,406 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,955 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 651 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 681 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,623 0,630 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,633 0,640 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.