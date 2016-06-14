Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,841-1,220 03,500 0,865-1,215 Gondal 06,500 850-1,225 07,000 870-1,226 Jasdan 0,400 840-1,165 0,600 837-1,150 Jamnagar 03,000 877-1,190 04,000 865-1,210 Junagadh 04,000 845-1,214 05,000 850-1,239 Keshod 03,000 871-1,215 03,000 900-1,210 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-1,220 0,875-1,215 0,841-1,190 0,865-1,200 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 1,116-1,380 1,165-1,378 Sesame (Black) 0,840 1,760-2,471 1,780-2,404 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,551-0,604 0,561-0,619 Rapeseeds 010 700-780 700-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,945 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 678 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,620 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,630 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed