Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 14 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,855-1,220 0,875-1,215 0,841-1,190 0,865-1,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,375-1,376 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,950 1,955 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 678 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,620 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,630 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.