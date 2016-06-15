Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,845-1,215 03,500 0,841-1,220 Gondal 06,000 823-1,216 06,500 850-1,225 Jasdan 0,300 810-1,150 0,400 840-1,165 Jamnagar 03,500 845-1,196 03,000 877-1,190 Junagadh 04,000 853-1,190 04,000 845-1,214 Keshod 02,500 875-1,200 03,000 871-1,215 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,215 0,855-1,220 0,845-1,195 0,841-1,190 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,025 1,145-1,385 1,116-1,380 Sesame (Black) 1,080 1,700-2,451 1,760-2,471 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,561-0,619 0,551-0,604 Rapeseeds 060 750-801 700-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,945 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 644 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 678 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,622 0,620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,632 0,630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed