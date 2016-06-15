Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,845-1,215 03,500 0,841-1,220
Gondal 06,000 823-1,216 06,500 850-1,225
Jasdan 0,300 810-1,150 0,400 840-1,165
Jamnagar 03,500 845-1,196 03,000 877-1,190
Junagadh 04,000 853-1,190 04,000 845-1,214
Keshod 02,500 875-1,200 03,000 871-1,215
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,215 0,855-1,220 0,845-1,195 0,841-1,190
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,025 1,145-1,385 1,116-1,380
Sesame (Black) 1,080 1,700-2,451 1,760-2,471
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,160 0,561-0,619 0,551-0,604
Rapeseeds 060 750-801 700-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,945 1,945
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 644 648 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 678 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,622 0,620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,632 0,630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed