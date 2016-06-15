Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,215 0,855-1,220 0,845-1,195 0,841-1,190 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,950 1,950 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 678 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,622 0,620 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,632 0,630 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.