BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 16 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply. * Palm olien eased further due to supply pressure. * Most of the market yards of Saurashtra remain closed on account of Bhim Ekadashi- an Auspicious day. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,000 0,845-1,215 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 06,000 823-1,216 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 810-1,150 Jamnagar 04,000 840-1,202 03,500 845-1,196 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 853-1,190 Keshod 03,000 866-1,205 02,500 875-1,200 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,215 0,000-0,000 0,845-1,195 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,145-1,385 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,700-2,451 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,561-0,619 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-801 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,245 1,950 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 675 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,625 0,622 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,635 0,632 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.