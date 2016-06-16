Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 16
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,215 0,000-0,000 0,845-1,195
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,265 1,245 1,985 1,955
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 675 675 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,623 0,622 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,633 0,632 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.