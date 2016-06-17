Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 17 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,800-1,215 03,000 0,845-1,215 Gondal 06,500 812-1,233 06,000 823-1,216 Jasdan 0,500 805-1,166 0,300 810-1,150 Jamnagar 03,000 870-1,195 04,000 840-1,202 Junagadh 05,000 825-1,165 04,000 853-1,190 Keshod 03,000 865-1,220 03,000 866-1,205 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,215 0,860-1,215 0,800-1,150 0,845-1,195 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,540 1,125-1,365 1,145-1,385 Sesame (Black) 1,120 1,740-2,457 1,700-2,451 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,555-0,611 0,561-0,619 Rapeseeds 010 700-790 750-801 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,265 1,980 1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 675 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,623 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,633 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed