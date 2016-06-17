Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 17
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,215 0,860-1,215 0,800-1,150 0,845-1,195
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,265 1,990 1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,623 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,633 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.