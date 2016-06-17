Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 17 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,215 0,860-1,215 0,800-1,150 0,845-1,195 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,265 1,990 1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 675 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,623 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,633 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.