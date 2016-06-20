Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,861-1,208 03,000 0,800-1,215 Gondal 06,000 850-1,235 06,500 812-1,233 Jasdan 0,300 800-1,160 0,500 805-1,166 Jamnagar 03,500 865-1,181 03,000 870-1,195 Junagadh 04,000 818-1,177 05,000 825-1,165 Keshod 03,000 865-1,225 03,000 865-1,220 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,880-1,208 0,950-1,215 0,861-1,181 0,800-1,150 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,140 1,145-1,376 1,125-1,365 Sesame (Black) 1,040 1,800-2,500 1,740-2,457 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,565-0,616 0,555-0,611 Rapeseeds 020 700-800 700-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,270 2,030 1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 678 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed