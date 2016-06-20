Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 20
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,861-1,208 03,000 0,800-1,215
Gondal 06,000 850-1,235 06,500 812-1,233
Jasdan 0,300 800-1,160 0,500 805-1,166
Jamnagar 03,500 865-1,181 03,000 870-1,195
Junagadh 04,000 818-1,177 05,000 825-1,165
Keshod 03,000 865-1,225 03,000 865-1,220
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,880-1,208 0,950-1,215 0,861-1,181 0,800-1,150
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,140 1,145-1,376 1,125-1,365
Sesame (Black) 1,040 1,800-2,500 1,740-2,457
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,210 0,565-0,616 0,555-0,611
Rapeseeds 020 700-800 700-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,270 2,030 1,980
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 652 648 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 682 678 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,630 0,623 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,640 0,633 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil label tin 2,115-2,120 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed