Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,860-1,210 02,500 0,861-1,208 Gondal 05,000 845-1,220 06,000 850-1,235 Jasdan 0,200 800-1,150 0,300 800-1,160 Jamnagar 03,000 841-1,185 03,500 865-1,181 Junagadh 04,500 815-1,190 04,000 818-1,177 Keshod 02,500 822-1,180 03,000 865-1,225 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,883-1,210 0,880-1,208 0,860-1,185 0,861-1,181 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,980 1,135-1,379 1,145-1,376 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,600-2,745 1,800-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,195 0,551-0,612 0,565-0,616 Rapeseeds 040 750-810 700-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 2,030 2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 662 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 692 690 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,633 0,633 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,643 0,643 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,120-2,125 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,140-2,145 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed