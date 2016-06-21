Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 21 1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,883-1,210 0,980-1,208 0,860-1,185 0,861-1,181 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 2,035 2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 690 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,633 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,643 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,135-2,140 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.