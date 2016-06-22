Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 22
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,867-1,220 02,500 0,860-1,210
Gondal 04,500 855-1,226 05,000 845-1,220
Jasdan 0,200 800-1,143 0,200 800-1,150
Jamnagar 03,000 844-1,202 03,000 841-1,185
Junagadh 03,000 811-1,178 04,500 815-1,190
Keshod 02,500 825-1,187 02,500 822-1,180
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,885-1,220 0,883-1,210 0,867-1,190 0,860-1,185
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,775 1,175-1,402 1,135-1,379
Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,650-2,535 1,600-2,745
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,561-0,620 0,551-0,612
Rapeseeds 030 750-800 750-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,305 1,300 2,040 2,035
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 663 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil label tin 2,140-2,145 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed