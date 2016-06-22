Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. Meanwhile, state civil supplies minister today hold meeting with oil millers in a bid to check rising price. Oil millers agreed to implement price ceiling in groundnut oil. According to Ukabhai Patel, former president of Saurashtra Oilmills Association (SOMA), they have accepted state government appeal to hold maximum price of Rs. 2,125.00 per 15 litre tax paid tin for next three months. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,885-1,220 0,983-1,210 0,867-1,190 0,860-1,185 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 2,035 2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 663 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.