Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. Meanwhile, state
civil supplies minister today hold meeting with oil millers in a bid to check rising price. Oil
millers agreed to implement price ceiling in groundnut oil. According to Ukabhai Patel, former
president of Saurashtra Oilmills Association (SOMA), they have accepted state government appeal
to hold maximum price of Rs. 2,125.00 per 15 litre tax paid tin for next three months.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,885-1,220 0,983-1,210 0,867-1,190 0,860-1,185
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 2,035 2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 663 663 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 693 693 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.