Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 23 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,870-1,220 02,000 0,867-1,220 Gondal 02,000 878-1,210 04,500 855-1,226 Jasdan 0,200 800-1,150 0,200 800-1,143 Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,226 03,000 844-1,202 Junagadh 02,000 834-1,175 03,000 811-1,178 Keshod 01,000 814-1,170 02,500 825-1,187 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,888-1,220 0,885-1,220 0,870-1,190 0,867-1,190 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,185-1,410 1,175-1,402 Sesame (Black) 0,880 1,660-2,637 1,650-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,220 0,561-0,622 0,561-0,620 Rapeseeds 020 750-780 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 2,035 2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 663 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 693 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil label tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,155-2,160 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed