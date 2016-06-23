Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. Oil millers decided to sell groundnut oil in retail market in 15 litre tin pack, instead current practice of 15 kilogram pack, to maintain price ceiling of 2,125.00 as decided in the meeting with state government. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,888-1,220 0,985-1,220 0,870-1,190 0,867-1,190 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,355-1,356 1,265-1,266 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 2,035 2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 666 663 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 696 693 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-liter tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.