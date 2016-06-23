Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 23
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. Oil millers
decided to sell groundnut oil in retail market in 15 litre tin pack, instead current practice of
15 kilogram pack, to maintain price ceiling of 2,125.00 as decided in the meeting with state
government.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,888-1,220 0,985-1,220 0,870-1,190 0,867-1,190
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,355-1,356 1,265-1,266 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 2,035 2,035
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 666 663 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 696 693 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,635 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,645 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-liter tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 30,400-30,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.