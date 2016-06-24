Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 24 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,878-1,215 01,000 0,870-1,220 Gondal 01,500 895-1,222 02,000 878-1,210 Jasdan 0,200 828-1,160 0,200 800-1,150 Jamnagar 02,500 873-1,225 02,000 850-1,226 Junagadh 01,500 835-1,200 02,000 834-1,175 Keshod 01,500 865-1,211 01,000 814-1,170 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,890-1,215 0,888-1,220 0,878-1,188 0,870-1,190 (auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,180-1,408 1,185-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,840 1,640-2,625 1,660-2,637 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,575-0,628 0,561-0,622 Rapeseeds 030 750-810 750-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 669 666 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 699 696 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed