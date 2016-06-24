Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 24
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,878-1,215 01,000 0,870-1,220
Gondal 01,500 895-1,222 02,000 878-1,210
Jasdan 0,200 828-1,160 0,200 800-1,150
Jamnagar 02,500 873-1,225 02,000 850-1,226
Junagadh 01,500 835-1,200 02,000 834-1,175
Keshod 01,500 865-1,211 01,000 814-1,170
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,890-1,215 0,888-1,220 0,878-1,188 0,870-1,190
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,180-1,408 1,185-1,410
Sesame (Black) 0,840 1,640-2,625 1,660-2,637
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,575-0,628 0,561-0,622
Rapeseeds 030 750-810 750-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 669 666 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 699 696 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed