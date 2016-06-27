Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,47,000-0,48,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,870-1,208 01,000 0,878-1,215 Gondal 02,000 863-1,205 01,500 895-1,222 Jasdan 0,200 825-1,165 0,200 828-1,160 Jamnagar 02,000 880-1,210 02,500 873-1,226 Junagadh 02,500 850-1,207 01,500 835-1,200 Keshod 01,000 860-1,200 01,000 865-1,211 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,885-1,208 0,890-1,215 0,870-1,178 0,878-1,188 (auction price) Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,825 1,145-1,380 1,180-1,408 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,640-2,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,555-0,613 0,575-0,628 Rapeseeds 020 760-790 750-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 669 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 699 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,640 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed