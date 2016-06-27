Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 27
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,47,000-0,48,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,870-1,208 01,000 0,878-1,215
Gondal 02,000 863-1,205 01,500 895-1,222
Jasdan 0,200 825-1,165 0,200 828-1,160
Jamnagar 02,000 880-1,210 02,500 873-1,226
Junagadh 02,500 850-1,207 01,500 835-1,200
Keshod 01,000 860-1,200 01,000 865-1,211
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,885-1,208 0,890-1,215 0,870-1,178 0,878-1,188
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 1,265-1,266 1,265-1,266
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,825 1,145-1,380 1,180-1,408
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,640-2,625
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,120 0,555-0,613 0,575-0,628
Rapeseeds 020 760-790 750-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 666 669 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 696 699 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,640 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed