Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 27 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,885-1,208 0,990-1,215 0,870-1,178 0,878-1,188 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,365-1,366 1,255-1,256 1,265-1,266 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 666 669 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 696 699 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,640 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,650 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.