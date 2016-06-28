Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 28
1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,890-1,205 0,985-1,208 0,870-1,170 0,870-1,178
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 666 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 700 696 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,655 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005
Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,665 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,100
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.