Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,860-1,205 01,500 0,870-1,205 Gondal 03,000 881-1,225 02,500 875-1,223 Jasdan 0,300 800-1,175 0,300 820-1,180 Jamnagar 02,000 890-1,211 03,000 885-1,220 Junagadh 02,500 850-1,218 03,500 845-1,215 Keshod 01,000 877-1,227 01,000 865-1,221 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,882-1,205 0,890-1,205 0,860-1,170 0,870-1,170 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,625 1,155-1,377 1,145-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,610-2,560 1,600-2,528 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,100 0,575-0,637 0,575-0,630 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 700 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed