Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 29
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,860-1,205 01,500 0,870-1,205
Gondal 03,000 881-1,225 02,500 875-1,223
Jasdan 0,300 800-1,175 0,300 820-1,180
Jamnagar 02,000 890-1,211 03,000 885-1,220
Junagadh 02,500 850-1,218 03,500 845-1,215
Keshod 01,000 877-1,227 01,000 865-1,221
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,882-1,205 0,890-1,205 0,860-1,170 0,870-1,170
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,625 1,155-1,377 1,145-1,375
Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,610-2,560 1,600-2,528
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,100 0,575-0,637 0,575-0,630
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 700 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed