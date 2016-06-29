Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 29
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,882-1,205 0,890-1,205 0,860-1,170 0,870-1,170
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,300 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 673 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 703 700 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,658 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,668 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.