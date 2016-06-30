Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 30
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,861-1,215 01,000 0,860-1,205
Gondal 02,500 870-1,224 03,000 881-1,225
Jasdan 0,200 800-1,167 0,300 800-1,175
Jamnagar 02,500 863-1,215 02,000 890-1,211
Junagadh 03,000 832-1,224 02,500 850-1,218
Keshod 01,000 875-1,240 01,000 877-1,227
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,890-1,215 0,882-1,205 0,861-1,175 0,860-1,170
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,675 1,160-1,380 1,155-1,377
Sesame (Black) 0,560 1,600-2,578 1,610-2,560
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,085 0,581-0,646 0,575-0,637
Rapeseeds 020 750-800 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,310 1,300 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 673 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 703 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,658 0,658 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,668 0,668 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,020-2,025 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,030-2,035 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed