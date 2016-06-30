Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 30 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,890-1,215 0,882-1,205 0,861-1,175 0,860-1,170 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,315 1,300 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 676 673 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 706 703 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,658 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,668 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,030-2,035 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,040-2,045 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,080-2,085 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,160 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.