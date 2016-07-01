Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,910-1,230 01,000 0,861-1,215 Gondal 03,000 928-1,235 02,500 870-1,224 Jasdan 0,300 805-1,180 0,200 800-1,167 Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,220 02,500 863-1,215 Junagadh 03,500 865-1,233 03,000 832-1,224 Keshod 01,000 890-1,245 01,000 875-1,240 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,915-1,230 0,890-1,215 0,910-1,180 0,861-1,175 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,300 1,170-1,385 1,160-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,680 1,600-2,645 1,600-2,578 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,571-0,641 0,581-0,646 Rapeseeds 040 750-800 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,325 1,315 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 678 676 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 708 706 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed