Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 01
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,910-1,230 01,000 0,861-1,215
Gondal 03,000 928-1,235 02,500 870-1,224
Jasdan 0,300 805-1,180 0,200 800-1,167
Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,220 02,500 863-1,215
Junagadh 03,500 865-1,233 03,000 832-1,224
Keshod 01,000 890-1,245 01,000 875-1,240
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,915-1,230 0,890-1,215 0,910-1,180 0,861-1,175
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,300 1,170-1,385 1,160-1,380
Sesame (Black) 0,680 1,600-2,645 1,600-2,578
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,110 0,571-0,641 0,581-0,646
Rapeseeds 040 750-800 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,325 1,315 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 678 676 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 708 706 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,040-2,045 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed