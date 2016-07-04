Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 04 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,900-1,264 01,000 0,910-1,230 Gondal 02,500 925-1,275 03,000 928-1,235 Jasdan 0,400 860-1,219 0,300 805-1,180 Jamnagar 02,000 877-1,240 02,000 850-1,220 Junagadh 03,000 903-1,235 03,500 865-1,233 Keshod 01,000 912-1,268 01,000 890-1,245 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,911-1,264 0,915-1,230 0,900-1,186 0,910-1,180 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,190-1,391 1,170-1,385 Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,325-2,712 1,600-2,645 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,325 0,565-0,633 0,571-0,641 Rapeseeds 020 750-810 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,345 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 685 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 715 708 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed