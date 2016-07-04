Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 04 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,911-1,264 0,915-1,230 0,900-1,186 0,910-1,180 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,340-1,345 1,280-1,285 1,240-1,245 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,355-1,356 1,295-1,296 1,255-1,256 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,345 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 683 678 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 713 708 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,230 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.