Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 04
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,911-1,264 0,915-1,230 0,900-1,186 0,910-1,180
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,340-1,345 1,280-1,285 1,240-1,245
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,355-1,356 1,295-1,296 1,255-1,256
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,395 1,345 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 683 678 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 713 708 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,230 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.