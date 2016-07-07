Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 07 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,900-1,298 02,500 0,911-1,268 Gondal 05,000 925-1,305 04,000 932-1,287 Jasdan 0,200 900-1,240 0,300 880-1,205 Jamnagar 03,000 905-1,260 02,500 875-1,250 Junagadh 03,500 911-1,268 03,500 905-1,246 Keshod 01,500 925-1,298 01,000 923-1,285 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,950-1,298 0,925-1,268 0,900-1,184 0,911-1,182 (auction price) Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,375-1,376 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,204-1,405 1,200-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,490 2,200-2,750 2,250-2,730 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,575-0,640 0,561-0,628 Rapeseeds 005 800-850 775-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 688 686 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 718 716 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,652 0,653 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,662 0,663 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed