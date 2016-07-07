Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 07
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,900-1,298 02,500 0,911-1,268
Gondal 05,000 925-1,305 04,000 932-1,287
Jasdan 0,200 900-1,240 0,300 880-1,205
Jamnagar 03,000 905-1,260 02,500 875-1,250
Junagadh 03,500 911-1,268 03,500 905-1,246
Keshod 01,500 925-1,298 01,000 923-1,285
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,950-1,298 0,925-1,268 0,900-1,184 0,911-1,182
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,375-1,376 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,550 1,204-1,405 1,200-1,400
Sesame (Black) 0,490 2,200-2,750 2,250-2,730
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,575-0,640 0,561-0,628
Rapeseeds 005 800-850 775-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 688 686 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 718 716 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,652 0,653 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,662 0,663 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed