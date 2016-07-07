Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 07
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,298 0,925-1,268 0,900-1,184 0,911-1,182
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,375-1,376 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 684 686 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 714 716 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,653 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,663 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,230 2,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.