Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,875-1,270 03,000 0,900-1,298 Gondal 04,500 900-1,301 05,000 925-1,305 Jasdan 0,300 880-1,247 0,200 900-1,240 Jamnagar 03,500 904-1,275 03,000 905-1,260 Junagadh 03,000 923-1,261 03,500 911-1,268 Keshod 01,500 933-1,300 01,500 925-1,298 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,925-1,270 0,950-1,298 0,875-1,187 0,900-1,184 (auction price) Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,375-1,376 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,195-1,400 1,204-1,405 Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,228-2,751 2,200-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,085 0,555-0,625 0,575-0,640 Rapeseeds 015 800-815 800-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,380 1,395 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 684 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 714 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed