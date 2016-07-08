Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,875-1,270 03,000 0,900-1,298
Gondal 04,500 900-1,301 05,000 925-1,305
Jasdan 0,300 880-1,247 0,200 900-1,240
Jamnagar 03,500 904-1,275 03,000 905-1,260
Junagadh 03,000 923-1,261 03,500 911-1,268
Keshod 01,500 933-1,300 01,500 925-1,298
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,925-1,270 0,950-1,298 0,875-1,187 0,900-1,184
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,375-1,376 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,195-1,400 1,204-1,405
Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,228-2,751 2,200-2,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,085 0,555-0,625 0,575-0,640
Rapeseeds 015 800-815 800-850
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,380 1,395 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 684 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 714 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed