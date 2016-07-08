Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 08 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,925-1,270 0,950-1,298 0,875-1,187 0,900-1,184 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,360-1,365 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,375-1,376 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,375 1,395 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 684 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 708 714 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,650 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,660 0,660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,065-2,070 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,085-2,090 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,105-2,110 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,230 2,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.