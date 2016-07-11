Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 11
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,875-1,279 02,500 0,875-1,270
Gondal 05,000 896-1,285 04,500 900-1,301
Jasdan 0,400 890-1,233 0,300 880-1,247
Jamnagar 02,500 895-1,264 03,500 904-1,275
Junagadh 03,000 900-1,255 03,000 923-1,261
Keshod 01,500 910-1,261 01,500 933-1,300
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,925-1,279 0,925-1,270 0,875-1,185 0,875-1,187
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,570 1,204-1,402 1,195-1,400
Sesame (Black) 0,800 2,250-2,726 2,228-2,751
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,225 0,535-0,626 0,555-0,625
Rapeseeds 010 780-820 800-815
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,360 1,375 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 676 678 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 708 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,055-2,060 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,075-2,080 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,095-2,100 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed