Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,875-1,279 02,500 0,875-1,270 Gondal 05,000 896-1,285 04,500 900-1,301 Jasdan 0,400 890-1,233 0,300 880-1,247 Jamnagar 02,500 895-1,264 03,500 904-1,275 Junagadh 03,000 900-1,255 03,000 923-1,261 Keshod 01,500 910-1,261 01,500 933-1,300 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,925-1,279 0,925-1,270 0,875-1,185 0,875-1,187 (auction price) Market delivery 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 1,275-1,276 1,275-1,276 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,570 1,204-1,402 1,195-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,800 2,250-2,726 2,228-2,751 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,535-0,626 0,555-0,625 Rapeseeds 010 780-820 800-815 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,360 1,375 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 676 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 708 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,650 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,660 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,055-2,060 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,075-2,080 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,095-2,100 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed