Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 12
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,875-1,300 03,000 0,875-1,279
Gondal 03,500 880-1,277 05,000 896-1,285
Jasdan 0,300 895-1,235 0,400 890-1,233
Jamnagar 03,000 900-1,284 02,500 895-1,264
Junagadh 03,000 919-1,260 03,000 900-1,255
Keshod 01,500 890-1,265 01,500 910-1,261
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,935-1,300 0,925-1,279 0,875-1,185 0,875-1,185
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,345-1,346 1,345-1,346 1,305-1,306 1,305-1,306
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,208-1,410 1,204-1,402
Sesame (Black) 0,810 2,415-2,650 2,240-2,726
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,085 0,571-0,634 0,535-0,626
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 780-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,360 1,350 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 710 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,658 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,668 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed