Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,875-1,300 03,000 0,875-1,279 Gondal 03,500 880-1,277 05,000 896-1,285 Jasdan 0,300 895-1,235 0,400 890-1,233 Jamnagar 03,000 900-1,284 02,500 895-1,264 Junagadh 03,000 919-1,260 03,000 900-1,255 Keshod 01,500 890-1,265 01,500 910-1,261 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,935-1,300 0,925-1,279 0,875-1,185 0,875-1,185 (auction price) Market delivery 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,345-1,346 1,345-1,346 1,305-1,306 1,305-1,306 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,208-1,410 1,204-1,402 Sesame (Black) 0,810 2,415-2,650 2,240-2,726 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,085 0,571-0,634 0,535-0,626 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 780-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,360 1,350 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 710 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,658 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,668 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed