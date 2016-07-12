Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 12
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,935-1,300 0,925-1,279 0,875-1,185 0,875-1,185
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,325-1,326 1,305-1,306
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,360 1,350 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 682 680 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 712 710 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,668 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,678 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.