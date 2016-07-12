Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 12 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,935-1,300 0,925-1,279 0,875-1,185 0,875-1,185 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,325-1,326 1,305-1,306 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,360 1,350 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 682 680 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 712 710 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,668 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,678 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.