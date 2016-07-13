India's wheat imports slow as traders grapple with unsold stocks
SINGAPORE, May 17 India's wheat imports have slowed in recent weeks as good quality domestic crops have hit the market, leaving traders saddled with unsold stockpiles in port silos.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,980-1,263 02,000 0,875-1,300 Gondal 03,000 900-1,275 03,500 880-1,277 Jasdan 0,200 896-1,211 0,300 895-1,235 Jamnagar 02,000 900-1,290 03,000 900-1,284 Junagadh 02,000 884-1,242 03,000 919-1,260 Keshod 01,000 895-1,250 01,500 890-1,265 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,080-1,263 0,935-1,300 0,980-1,144 0,875-1,185 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,214-1,422 1,208-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,471 2,310-2,675 2,415-2,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,102 0,575-0,645 0,571-0,634 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 780-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,360 1,360 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,090 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 682 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 712 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,655 0,658 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,665 0,668 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,220 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
SINGAPORE, May 17 India's wheat imports have slowed in recent weeks as good quality domestic crops have hit the market, leaving traders saddled with unsold stockpiles in port silos.
* Says commissioning of 20MW solar PV power project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: