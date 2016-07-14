Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,200 0,950-1,317 01,000 0,980-1,263 Gondal 02,500 905-1,286 03,000 900-1,275 Jasdan 0,300 880-1,200 0,200 896-1,211 Jamnagar 02,500 923-1,295 02,000 900-1,290 Junagadh 02,500 885-1,265 02,000 884-1,242 Keshod 01,000 900-1,250 01,000 895-1,250 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,085-1,317 1,080-1,263 0,950-1,122 0,980-1,144 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,240-1,450 1,214-1,422 Sesame (Black) 0,451 2,385-2,696 2,310-2,675 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,575-0,647 0,575-0,645 Rapeseeds 010 770-825 780-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,375 1,360 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 715 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,240 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed