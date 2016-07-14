BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,200 0,950-1,317 01,000 0,980-1,263 Gondal 02,500 905-1,286 03,000 900-1,275 Jasdan 0,300 880-1,200 0,200 896-1,211 Jamnagar 02,500 923-1,295 02,000 900-1,290 Junagadh 02,500 885-1,265 02,000 884-1,242 Keshod 01,000 900-1,250 01,000 895-1,250 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,085-1,317 1,080-1,263 0,950-1,122 0,980-1,144 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,240-1,450 1,214-1,422 Sesame (Black) 0,451 2,385-2,696 2,310-2,675 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,575-0,647 0,575-0,645 Rapeseeds 010 770-825 780-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,375 1,360 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,090 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 685 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 715 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,240 2,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)