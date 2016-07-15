Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 15
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,950-1,324 01,200 0,950-1,317
Gondal 03,500 910-1,298 02,500 905-1,286
Jasdan 0,300 885-1,265 0,300 880-1,200
Jamnagar 02,000 925-1,310 02,500 923-1,295
Junagadh 04,000 912-1,280 02,500 885-1,265
Keshod 01,500 930-1,287 01,000 900-1,250
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,100-1,324 1,085-1,317 0,950-1,133 0,950-1,122
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,385-1,386 1,375-1,376 1,365-1,366
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,570 1,260-1,455 1,240-1,450
Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,280-2,712 2,385-2,696
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,210 0,601-0,673 0,575-0,647
Rapeseeds 010 775-830 770-825
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,375 1,375 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 695 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 725 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,672 0,668 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,682 0,678 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,240 2,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed