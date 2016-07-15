Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 15 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,950-1,324 01,200 0,950-1,317 Gondal 03,500 910-1,298 02,500 905-1,286 Jasdan 0,300 885-1,265 0,300 880-1,200 Jamnagar 02,000 925-1,310 02,500 923-1,295 Junagadh 04,000 912-1,280 02,500 885-1,265 Keshod 01,500 930-1,287 01,000 900-1,250 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,100-1,324 1,085-1,317 0,950-1,133 0,950-1,122 (auction price) Market delivery 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,395-1,396 1,385-1,386 1,375-1,376 1,365-1,366 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,570 1,260-1,455 1,240-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,280-2,712 2,385-2,696 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,601-0,673 0,575-0,647 Rapeseeds 010 775-830 770-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,375 1,375 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 695 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 725 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,672 0,668 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,682 0,678 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,240 2,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed