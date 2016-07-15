Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 15
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
4. Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 1,100-1,324 1,085-1,317 0,950-1,133 0,950-1,122
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 1,330-1,335 1,350-1,355
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,365-1,366
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,375 1,375 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 700 695 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 730 725 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,675 0,668 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,685 0,678 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,240 2,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.