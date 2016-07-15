Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. 4. Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 1,100-1,324 1,085-1,317 0,950-1,133 0,950-1,122 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 1,330-1,335 1,350-1,355 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,375-1,376 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,365-1,366 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,375 1,375 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,110 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 700 695 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 730 725 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,675 0,668 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Castor oil BSS 0,685 0,678 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,240 2,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.