Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 18
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,200 0,950-1,317 01,000 0,980-1,263
Gondal 02,500 905-1,286 03,000 900-1,275
Jasdan 0,300 880-1,200 0,200 896-1,211
Jamnagar 02,500 923-1,295 02,000 900-1,290
Junagadh 02,500 885-1,265 02,000 884-1,242
Keshod 01,000 900-1,250 01,000 895-1,250
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,085-1,317 1,080-1,263 0,950-1,122 0,980-1,144
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,240-1,450 1,214-1,422
Sesame (Black) 0,451 2,385-2,696 2,310-2,675
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,090 0,575-0,647 0,575-0,645
Rapeseeds 010 770-825 780-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,375 1,360 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,110 2,090
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 685 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 715 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,660 0,660 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Castor oil BSS 0,670 0,670 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,240 2,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed