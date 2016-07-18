Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 18
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 1,111-1,289 1,100-1,324 0,900-1,171 0,950-1,133
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,360-1,365 1,380-1,385 1,330-1,335
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,375-1,376 1,395-1,396 1,345-1,346
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,395 1,375 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,130 2,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 705 700 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 735 730 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,675 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,685 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,260 2,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.