Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 18 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil gained due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 1,111-1,289 1,100-1,324 0,900-1,171 0,950-1,133 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,360-1,365 1,380-1,385 1,330-1,335 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,375-1,376 1,395-1,396 1,345-1,346 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,375 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,130 2,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 705 700 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 735 730 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,675 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,685 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,260 2,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.