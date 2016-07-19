MEDIA-Indian cos will have to declare job creation estimates to avail benefits under Startup India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 19 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,931-1,434 02,500 0,900-1,289 Gondal 04,500 940-1,400 04,500 923-1,280 Jasdan 0,300 922-1,290 0,200 900-1,266 Jamnagar 02,000 950-1,336 02,000 910-1,295 Junagadh 03,500 925-1,295 04,500 915-1,260 Keshod 01,500 956-1,298 01,500 905-1,253 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,120-1,434 1,111-1,289 0,931-1,188 0,900-1,171 (auction price) Market delivery 1,460-1,465 1,430-1,435 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,475-1,476 1,445-1,446 1,405-1,406 1,395-1,396 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,615 1,170-1,455 1,112-1,435 Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,251-2,650 2,260-2,711 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,605-0,677 0,601-0,674 Rapeseeds 015 700-850 775-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,130 2,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 707 705 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 737 735 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,690 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,700 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,260 2,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi has many stripes - much like the tiger, India's national animal. The charismatic leader of the world's largest democracy enjoys huge support for his bid to clean up the country. But three years into his five-year term he now looks more populist than pro-market – and appears in no hurry to use his extraordinary mandate to push through difficult reforms.