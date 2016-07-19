Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 19 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 1,120-1,434 1,111-1,289 0,931-1,188 0,900-1,171 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,490-1,495 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 1,380-1,385 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,505-1,506 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446 1,395-1,396 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,130 2,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 705 705 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 735 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,685 0,690 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,695 0,700 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,260 2,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.