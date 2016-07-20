Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 20
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,992-1,550 02,000 0,931-1,434
Gondal 05,500 995-1,487 04,500 940-1,400
Jasdan 0,300 940-1,330 0,300 922-1,290
Jamnagar 02,500 988-1,400 02,000 950-1,336
Junagadh 03,000 940-1,398 03,500 925-1,295
Keshod 01,500 980-1,375 01,500 956-1,298
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,274-1,550 1,120-1,434 0,992-1,190 0,931-1,188
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,520-1,525 1,490-1,495 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,535-1,536 1,505-1,506 1,455-1,456 1,445-1,446
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,665 1,120-1,475 1,170-1,455
Sesame (Black) 0,198 2,150-2,650 2,251-2,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,102 0,605-0,679 0,605-0,677
Rapeseeds 025 750-871 700-850
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,130 2,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 708 705 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 738 735 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,682 0,685 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,692 0,695 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,260 2,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed