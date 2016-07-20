Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,992-1,550 02,000 0,931-1,434 Gondal 05,500 995-1,487 04,500 940-1,400 Jasdan 0,300 940-1,330 0,300 922-1,290 Jamnagar 02,500 988-1,400 02,000 950-1,336 Junagadh 03,000 940-1,398 03,500 925-1,295 Keshod 01,500 980-1,375 01,500 956-1,298 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,274-1,550 1,120-1,434 0,992-1,190 0,931-1,188 (auction price) Market delivery 1,520-1,525 1,490-1,495 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,535-1,536 1,505-1,506 1,455-1,456 1,445-1,446 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,665 1,120-1,475 1,170-1,455 Sesame (Black) 0,198 2,150-2,650 2,251-2,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,102 0,605-0,679 0,605-0,677 Rapeseeds 025 750-871 700-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,130 2,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 708 705 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 738 735 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,682 0,685 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,692 0,695 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,260 2,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed