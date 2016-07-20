Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 20
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 1,272-1,550 1,120-1,434 0,992-1,190 0,931-1,188
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,530-1,535 1,490-1,495 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,545-1,546 1,505-1,506 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,395 1,395 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,130 2,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 702 705 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 732 735 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,682 0,685 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil BSS 0,692 0,695 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,260 2,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Castor oil BSS 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.