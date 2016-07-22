Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,975-1,489 01,500 0,950-1,544 Gondal 04,500 966-1,460 04,000 971-1,505 Jasdan 0,300 960-1,425 0,200 950-1,422 Jamnagar 02,500 985-1,440 02,000 990-1,433 Junagadh 03,500 939-1,385 04,000 945-1,462 Keshod 01,500 950-1,377 01,500 980-1,400 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,175-1,489 1,250-1,544 0,975-1,160 0,950-1,199 (auction price) Market delivery 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,545-1,546 1,545-1,546 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,110-1,495 1,111-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,185-2,654 2,200-2,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,625-0,682 0,611-0,693 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-871 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 702 702 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 732 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,688 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,698 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed