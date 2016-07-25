Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,900-1,340 02,500 0,975-1,489 Gondal 05,000 950-1,425 04,500 966-1,460 Jasdan 0,200 922-1,365 0,300 960-1,425 Jamnagar 03,000 911-1,415 02,500 985-1,440 Junagadh 04,000 890-1,370 03,500 939-1,385 Keshod 01,500 950-1,375 01,500 950-1,377 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,124-1,340 1,175-1,489 0,900-1,100 0,975-1,160 (auction price) Market delivery 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,515-1,516 1,515-1,516 1,415-1,416 1,415-1,416 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,260-1,555 1,110-1,495 Sesame (Black) 0,430 2,230-2,711 2,185-2,654 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,252 0,611-0,692 0,625-0,682 Rapeseeds 010 800-870 750-871 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 693 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 723 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,695 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,705 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed