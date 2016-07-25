Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 25
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,900-1,340 02,500 0,975-1,489
Gondal 05,000 950-1,425 04,500 966-1,460
Jasdan 0,200 922-1,365 0,300 960-1,425
Jamnagar 03,000 911-1,415 02,500 985-1,440
Junagadh 04,000 890-1,370 03,500 939-1,385
Keshod 01,500 950-1,375 01,500 950-1,377
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,124-1,340 1,175-1,489 0,900-1,100 0,975-1,160
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,515-1,516 1,515-1,516 1,415-1,416 1,415-1,416
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,640 1,260-1,555 1,110-1,495
Sesame (Black) 0,430 2,230-2,711 2,185-2,654
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,252 0,611-0,692 0,625-0,682
Rapeseeds 010 800-870 750-871
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 693 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 723 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,695 1,060-1,065 1,040-1,045
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,705 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed