Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 27 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,900-1,398 01,500 0,922-1,424 Gondal 04,500 922-1,424 04,500 945-1,460 Jasdan 0,300 920-1,323 0,200 925-1,350 Jamnagar 02,000 910-1,400 03,000 938-1,411 Junagadh 03,000 916-1,375 03,500 900-1,382 Keshod 01,500 960-1,399 01,500 977-1,395 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,050-1,398 1,096-1,424 0,900-1,122 0,922-1,150 (auction price) Market delivery 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,465-1,466 1,465-1,466 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,790 1,320-1,610 1,300-1,585 Sesame (Black) 0,370 2,267-2,766 2,250-2,756 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,611-0,690 0,621-0,703 Rapeseeds 020 850-880 800-870 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 686 683 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 716 713 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,713 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,723 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed