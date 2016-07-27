Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 27
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,900-1,398 01,500 0,922-1,424
Gondal 04,500 922-1,424 04,500 945-1,460
Jasdan 0,300 920-1,323 0,200 925-1,350
Jamnagar 02,000 910-1,400 03,000 938-1,411
Junagadh 03,000 916-1,375 03,500 900-1,382
Keshod 01,500 960-1,399 01,500 977-1,395
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,050-1,398 1,096-1,424 0,900-1,122 0,922-1,150
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,465-1,466 1,465-1,466 1,365-1,366 1,365-1,366
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,790 1,320-1,610 1,300-1,585
Sesame (Black) 0,370 2,267-2,766 2,250-2,756
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,090 0,611-0,690 0,621-0,703
Rapeseeds 020 850-880 800-870
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 686 683 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 716 713 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,713 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,723 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed