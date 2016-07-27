Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 27 1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil gained due to export demand. 4. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. 720 Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 1,050-1,398 1,096-1,424 0,900-1,122 0,922-1,150 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,465-1,466 1,355-1,356 1,465-1,466 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 690 683 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 720 713 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,718 0,713 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 0,728 0,723 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,160-1,165 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.